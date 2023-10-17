Navrati special: Beed bypass right choice for investment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beed bypass which is a parallel road to Jalna Road is the best place to live in relaxed, natural and peaceful surroundings in the city. Two projects are being developed in Beed bypass.

The projects are ‘Deogiri Vrundavan’ on Deolai Road and ‘Deogiri Homes’ at Naiknagar beside Surya Lawns. Deogiri Construction is a prominent name in the construction field. It has 30 years of experience in the construction field and completed 30 housing projects during this period. Nearly 700 families are living in the housing projects happily.

Deogiri Construction earned the trust of customers through transparent dealings. One of the positive things is that the customers get possession of the properties on time. Jaisheel Bhalekar said that it is our speciality to make available houses at affordable prices.

Riddhi Viyaan Ventures, a prominent name of the city developed the ‘Viyaan Ananta’ township project on four and half acres of land which is 200 metres away from Beed bypass road. The township project has a slogan ‘Standard Living Culture’ which makes the project special.

The excellent township was specially developed with big space and sufficient amenities for those who want spacious homes. The big-sized row houses and apartment were built and made ready. Only 200-plus units are being developed. The customers have options to purchase 2 BHK, 3 BHK flats, 3 and 4 BHK row houses. The project is getting a good response from customers in view of the Navrati Festival.

Special offer

Deogiri Construction makes available houses to customers at an affordable price since the beginning. This tradition continues even today. The customers will get discounts on the purchase of row houses and flats from the Construction Group.

A lucky draw scheme is being offered for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices in the ongoing Navratri Festival. The lucky winners will get a first prize as a car, second prize as a scooter and third prize as an iPhone.

A special offer is being given on various projects of Faith Build in Navratri Festival. One can visit any site of Faith Build to get further information about the projects.

Bhaishree Group provides a special offer to customers for booking plots, flats, row houses, and prodium bungalows in its different projects during Navrati Festival. One can get information about the projects on-site or office of the Group.