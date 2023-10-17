Navratri Special

Expert View

The perspective of looking towards the home has changed totally after the Corona period. Now the customers want a house having big rooms, with emittance of sunlight, adequate ventilation and modern facilities and availability in the budget. Hence 2 and 3 BHK flats and 3 and 4 BHK row houses provided in single gate township is an attractive option for such customers. The single entrance with security develops a sense of security and a peaceful environment on the premises. The citizens can search for an ideal house that suited to their lifestyle and budget. It will be an excellent selection for the purchasers of new homes.

Vikram Bohra, Director, Riddhi Viyaan Ventures.

Special Offer

Riddhi Viyaan Ventures

In ‘Viyaan Ananta’ township, the special offer is being given to those booking flats and row houses during Navratrotsav. The details of the offer can be obtained by visiting the site.

Disha Group

In Navratrotsav, Disha Group is offering free furniture for the whole house with 2BHK flat, while with the ready for possession 3 BHK row houses, it is giving free rooftop solar and kitchen trolleys. The special offer has been introduced by Disha Group for us.

Freedom Tower

During Navratrotsav, in the ‘Freedom Tower’ society, a special offer is given for those booking a flat and a row house. The details about it are being given during the site visit.

Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises

Shree Varadlaxmi Enterprises is giving a special offer to buyers of plots in their project during Navratri festival. Without any down payment, the plots are available for sale on easy monthly installments.

ICONIC PROJECT OF THE DAY

Himanshu Luxuria

Backed by the experience of construction on a global level, the Himanshu Builders and Developers stepped into Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The first mega housing project Himanshu Luxuria is being constructed on Jalna Road. Notably, it is the residential project coming up in the commercial zone. It is situated behind Atithi Hotel and Nupur Talkies in the Seven Hills area. The project is being constructed on an area of 3600 square feet. It will be a seven storeyed apartment having one flat on each floor. Each 3 BHK flat will have a pooja room and dining facilities.