Private travels bus collides with tractor; 9 seriously injured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(WITH D/C Photo)

A private travels bus collided with a tractor carrying sugarcane shoots near Tambulgota Phata on the Gangapur–Vaijapur route early Saturday around 1.30 am, leaving nine people critically injured, including the bus driver.

According to reports, the tractor (MH-17-DC-5292) was traveling from Gangapur to Vaijapur, while the private travels bus (MH 20-EL 9495) was en route from Jalna to Mumbai. The bus struck the rear of the tractor near a hotel, causing severe injuries. Social workers Amol Jagtap and Rahul Wankhade alerted ambulance services immediately. Emergency responders Sagar Shejwal, Shubham Waghmare, Sachin Surashe (102 ambulance), and Dr Prashant Pandure arrived at the scene promptly. The injured were initially taken to Gangapur sub-district hospital and later transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for advanced treatment. Remaining passengers were shifted to another vehicle to continue their journey to Mumbai. Injured individuals included Suraj Surana (42), Umesh Bapalkar (41) both from Thane, Mumbai, Sameer Shaikh (39), Jagruti Mishra (20), Shraddha Mishra (20), Sagar Garbade (18), Bhimrao Garbade (47) all from Mumbai, Afjad Khan (28), Najeera Bashwan (65) both from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.