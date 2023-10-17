Reading Day in Burhani English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Reading Day was celebrated in Burhani National English Primary School (BNEPS) in the honour of former president of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Students embraced the enchanting world of reading with enthusiasm and zeal. The activity hall was adorned with literary themed decorations. Students of Standards 1st to 4th took part in the programme. Students read newspapers, articles, speeches and stories. BNEHS headmistress Tasneem Taksali and BNEHS incharge Sameer Kazi were the guests. Sana Rehan Ahmed was the incharge teacher. Reading has many benefits and importance too, so we should read every day, students were told.