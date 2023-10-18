Response to numerology workshop by Jito

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A workshop on numerology and destiny was organized by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) ladies wing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the city recently. The programme was attended by a large number of women.

Numerologist Pinky G Mehta who has been working in the field for the last 10 years explained about the calculations that are done with the help of planets and predictions can be made about the future life of a person. Ladies wing president Dimple Pagariya, guided in the programme and discussed the achievements of JITO so far. The women who had done penance during Paryushan Parva were felicitated. Rashmika Sancheti, Rajashree Chuttar, vice president Ravi Khinvasara, Jito chapter president Paras Ostwal, secretary Dinesh Mutha and others were present.