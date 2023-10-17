Session on ‘Millets Impact on Food Production’ on Oct 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator For Growth and Incubation Council under its interview series MAGICx, along with the CSMSS College of Agriculture has organised a session on ‘How Millets are revolutionizing Food Production’ on October 19 at 2.30 pm. The session will be held at the Rajashri Shahu Maharaj auditorium, CSMSS college of agriculture, Kanchanwadi. Entrepreneur Mahesh Londhe will guide about the topic. The session will shed light on the transformative potential of millets in food production. Attendees can also interact with Londhe after the session. The session is open for all. For more information one may contact 8888889667 or email contact@magicincubation.com.