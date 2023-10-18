Session on zero cost marketing on Oct 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MAGIC LearNxt is set to host a session titled 'Zero Cost Marketing: How to generate leads without burning money on ads and close deals without running after customers.' The event is scheduled for October 21 at 2:30 pm at CMIA Bajaj Bhavan, Railway Station.

Marketing and branding consultant, Omkar Dabhadkar, will shed light on this topic. Attendees can expect to gain insights into cost-effective marketing strategies and essential pillars for achieving business success. The session aims to help individuals effectively manage various interconnected aspects of their ventures. The session will also be held online at https://meet.google.com/hhb-cswq-jbq. For more information one may also connect on contact@magicincubation.com for any assistance.