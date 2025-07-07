Speeding auto rickshaw hits man in Kanchanwadi,

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding auto rickshaw (MH 20 EK 7448) hit a man who had halted his two-wheeler to cross the road, leaving him severely injured. The accident took place around 4.30 pm on July 5 near Kanchanwadi, along the Nath Valley route. The victim, Vijay Bhausaheb Bakkal from Kashmirnagar, Kanchanwadi, installs CCTV systems for a living. He sustained serious injuries to his head, face, forehead, and hands. Following his complaint, Satara police registered a case against rickshaw driver Vikas Sahebrao Pagore, a resident of Nakshatrawadi.