Torture for Rs 1.5 lakh prompts policeman’s wife to commit suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Saba Sameer Shaikh (25), the wife of police personnel Sameer Mustaq Shaikh (35), who lived in the police colony of the Police Commissionerate, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building. In the incident that took place on Thursday morning, a case was registered against Sameer, his mother and two brothers for abetting suicide by family harassment. Later, police personnel Sameer and his brother Shahrukh Shaikh (31), a veterinary officer, were arrested overnight.

After the death of her father in 2019, Saba got married to Sameer, a native of Kannad, in 2021. It was decided to give Sameer Rs 2 lakh as dowry and give him Rs 50,000 at the time of marriage and the remaining amount later. After marriage, Saba lived in the police colony with her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Due to her precarious financial situation, Saba’s parents could not give Rs 1.5 lakh. Due to that, Sameer and mother-in-law started harassing her. They were constantly beating and abusing her. Tired of his harassment, Saba went to live with her mother. However, due to the family's mediation, she came back to live with Sameer. Still, Sameer's harassment continued. Tired of him, Saba committed suicide by jumping from the third floor on October 2 morning.

Mentally tortured Saba

Saba had called her mother for the last time before committing suicide. While telling her about Sameer's harassment, she was crying, saying that Sameer had not spoken a word since he had not brought money from the family for the past month. Saba had become stressed because everyone held her and mentally tortured her.

Arrested overnight as soon as the case was registered

Saba's angry family filed a complaint at the Begumpura police station. Based on this, a case was registered against Sameer, his elder brother Farooq Shaikh (40), mother Salma (55), younger brother Shahrukh (31). Acting upon the orders of Police Inspector Mangesh Jagtap, PSI Pramod Kolekar arrested Sameer and Shahrukh overnight. Police said that Shahrukh is a veterinary officer in Parbhani. The court remanded both of them in police custody till October 6.