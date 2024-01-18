Tractor driver fined Rs 5K for throwing garbage in public place

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, a tractor-owner was held and fined Rs 5,000 for dumping garbage waste at zilla parishad’s open ground on Wednesday afternoon. The whole action was captured in the CCTV cameras and the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Smart City headquarters spotted the violation and alerted the civic officials concerned.

Acting upon the information, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav alerted zone officer Ramesh More and Nagrik Mitra Pathak and ordered them to trace the tractor. The civic officials then brought the tractor and his driver to the CSMC headquarters. Jadhav then ordered for penal action against the tractor driver.

As reported earlier, the CSMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw the garbage waste at public places. It had also hinted at taking stern action against violators.