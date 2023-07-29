Twelve-day fasting workshop held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the auspices of Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organized a seven-day Shravak workshop where twelve fasts were taught to the devotees as a way of living a dignified life.

The event, held at Terapanth Bhavan on Thursday, featured speeches by Acharya Shri Mahashramanji's disciple Munishree Arhatkumarji and presentations on the importance of Vrat Diksha. The workshop aimed to teach participants the art of moving from incontinence to restraint and highlighted the eternal importance of vows in Jain culture. Parishad vice president and workshop in-charge Nitesh Sethia and his entire team were praised for their tireless efforts in organizing the programme.