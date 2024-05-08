Violence erupts between tuition students and outsiders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A violent clash erupted between 40-50 tuition students and another group on Wednesday afternoon near the MSEDCL office near Moscow corner in N-1 Cidco. The students reportedly used sticks, belts, and stones during the altercation.

According to local residents, the incident occurred around noon when students from a nearby tuition classes gathered in the Moscow Corner area. Soon after, another group arrived, leading to verbal abuse and a physical altercation. The students resorted to using sticks, belts, and even throwing stones at each other. The commotion caused fear and distress among nearby residents, with some stones hitting their houses. The fight only dispersed after a large crowd of locals gathered at the scene.

Locals allege that a similar confrontation occurred just days prior, with students brandishing knives and threatening those who tried to record the fight on their phones. Additionally, a few months ago, two children were reportedly abducted, beaten, and molested in a dispute connected to the same tuition classes.

Despite these prior incidents, police authorities have not yet confirmed or commented on Wednesday's clash.