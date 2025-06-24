Ashok Leyland sets stage for expansion in Northern markets

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, is reinforcing its strong foundation in India's capital, Delhi and the larger part of North India with its plans to add more than 50 touch points this year, further expanding its reach and accessibility.

The company operates almost 300 channel outlets across the region, ensuring comprehensive support for its customers.

Capitalizing on the region's accelerating economic growth, expansive infrastructure development, and rising demand for commercial vehicles, the company is taking strategic steps to strengthen its market presence to better serve the region's rapidly evolving transportation needs.

As the national capital and a key contributor to the growth engine of the Indian economy, Delhi plays a crucial role in Ashok Leyland's growth strategy.

With large-scale infrastructure investments and increasing freight mobility requirements, Delhi is a pivotal market for the company's Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) business.

Ashok Leyland's reliable and efficient vehicle solutions align perfectly with the region's needsreinforcing the company's commitment to driving progress and connectivity.

Sanjeev Kumar, President - M&HCV, Ashok Leyland Ltd, said, "Northern India is the largest market for Commercial vehicle sector and contributes to more than a third of the Total Industry Volume. We have always recognized the immense potential of this region and are enthusiastic about the opportunities it holds."

He added, "Our focus on customer-centricity and industry-leading total cost of ownership has helped us consistently grow in the region and we have gained nearly 6.5 per cent market share in the last three years. Our commitment revolves around delivering exceptional products and services through strong partnerships in the region. We remain dedicated to strengthening our presence in Northern India."

Ashok Leyland is resolute in its focus on innovation and the integration of cutting-edge technology, striving to maintain its leadership position in the commercial vehicle industry.

The notable expansion of market share across diverse segments underscores the company's technological excellence.

Ashok Leyland will persist in the development of competitive products, the enhancement of organizational capabilities, and the improvement of efficiency to ensure sustained growth in the future.

With a distinguished legacy and a well-established reputation for manufacturing top-notch commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland is strategically positioned to create a significant impact in the Northern region of the country, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading player in the M&HCV market.

