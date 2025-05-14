AVG Logistics secured long term banking facilities to cater FY 2025/26 Capex requirement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: AVG Logistics Limited (BSE - 543910, NSE - AVG a leading multimodal logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has received debt funding approvals of up to approximately Rs112 Cr from two prominent PSU banks. The funds will be utilised for the strategic purchase of capital assets to cater to long-term contracts for prestigious customers and further enhance AVG Logistics' operational capabilities towards its growth targets.

The addition of these facilities would allow AVG to generate approximately Rs. 100 Crore annualised revenue, and we expect utilisation of these facilities by 31st March 2026, i.e. Procurement of assets will be done in a phased manner in the financial year 2025-26, and the full revenue of approx. Rs. 100 Crore shall be generated from the financial year 2026-27. The addition of new assets is set to strengthen AVG Logistics Full Truck Load (FTL), Partial Truck Load (LTL) offerings, enhance its cold chain expansion, Green Logistics Expansion, i.e. EV & LNG Fleets Procurement and overall improve nationwide distribution efficiency. With this, the Company reaffirms its commitment to offer integrated, tech-enabled, and sustainable logistics solutions to prestigious customers across industries, including FMCG, Automotive, QSR, Pharmaceuticals, Steel, Cement, chemical and industrial goods

Commenting on acquisition performance, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, AVG Logistics Limited, said, "It is with great pride and a sense of responsibility that I share a significant milestone in our company's growth journey. We have successfully secured banking facilities totalling Rs112 crore, which will be directed towards our capital expenditure (capex) expansion.

Our ability to secure these banking facilities reflects the strong confidence of our financial partners in our business model, governance standards, and growth trajectory. It also reaffirms our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders. I thank each of you for your continued trust and support as we embark on this exciting new phase of our journey."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor