Balram's Immigration Consultancy Introduces Innovative Financial Assistance For Canada Study Visa Applicants

Toronto [Canada], March 19: As a country, Canada is known for offering high-quality educational facilities to international students. Every year, a large number of Indian students enroll in colleges or universities based in Canada. However, many, despite having the requisite grades and the drive to study in a reputed Canadian university, fail to realize their dreams due to financial constraints. Balram's Immigration Consultancy, a Canadian immigration consultancy, is ensuring that the dream of every meritorious student to study in Canada is fulfilled.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Balram's Immigration Consultancy is led by the expertise of seasoned and licensed Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) Balram Kishan. The consultancy has established itself as a leading consultancy in aiding individuals, families, and businesses in navigating the complex Canadian immigration terrain.

Regarding the objective of this offer by Balram's Immigration Consultancy, Balram says, "Studying in Canada proves to be a very lucrative option for international students, including those from India. Apart from getting access to premium educational facilities and services, students gain a lot of exposure, which helps them tremendously in their professional career. However, many students or their parents find it difficult to raise the finances required for foreign education. That is where we help them. We want to ensure that students do not miss out on the opportunity of studying in Canada because of financial constraints."

The average tuition fee for a 2-year program in Canada is $40,000. International students from India generally pay 1 year of tuition fee, i.e., $20,000, and deposit $20,635 in a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) before starting the process of applying for a visa. Thus, it costs more than $40,600 these days to apply for a study visa for Canada. When such a high amount of money is involved, students often step back, believing their dream of studying in Canada will not come true. Balram's Immigration Consultancy makes it possible for students to pay just $11,000 and apply for a study visa. Moreover, this study program will be at a public college, making the student eligible for a Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP).

The minimum requirements for this pathway include completion of 10+2 education and obtaining an overall IELTS score of 6.0, with no individual module score lower than 5.5 (or its equivalent in PTE).

After a student completes their program, they will be eligible for a PGWP that shall be valid for a period of up to 3 years. In the last few years, Balram's Immigration Consultancy has helped several Indian students fulfill their dream of studying at a Canadian university of their choice. In addition to offering financial assistance, Balram's Immigration Consultancy helps students and other aspirant in several other ways. Consultancy also advises students in Canada obtain work permit, invite family members to Canada, and guidance for permanent residency in Canada after studies.

In conclusion, Balram's Immigration Consultancy is dedicated to making the dream of studying in Canada a reality for deserving students, regardless of their financial circumstances. With our innovative financing option, personalized guidance, and commitment to excellence, we have successfully assisted numerous Indian students in pursuing their educational aspirations in Canada. Don't let financial constraints hinder your path to success - contact us today at +1 407-476-6001 (WhatsApp) and visit our website at www.balramimmigration.com to learn more about how we can help you achieve your academic goals in Canada.

