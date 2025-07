Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Recommends Krishna’s SHE CARE Juice for Women’s Hormonal Health

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda proudly announces that Yasmin Karachiwala, India's most celebrated celebrity fitness trainer, has recommended SHE CARE Juice as a trusted Ayurvedic solution to support women's hormonal balance and overall wellness.

In a recently shared video on her official Instagram account, Yasmin highlights the importance of natural, plant-based solutions in today's wellness routines. She calls SHE CARE Juice a powerful daily addition for women seeking to naturally manage hormonal imbalances.

“As someone passionate about holistic health, I believe in natural solutions. SHE CARE Juice by Krishna's Ayurveda is a great blend of herbs that helps support women's hormonal health and balance,” says Yasmin.

SHE CARE Juice is an Ayurvedic formulation enriched with Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and other time-tested herbs, specifically designed to promote menstrual health, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being in women of all ages.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda reinforces its mission to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda to modern women seeking a healthier, more balanced life.

For more details, visit www.krishnaayurved.com or follow us on Instagram.

Shrawan daga

Founder;

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor