Corero and Datacipher Strengthen Partnership, Win Significant Business in Burgeoning Indian Market

Marlborough (Massachusetts) [US], October 4: Corero Network Security (LON: CNS), the specialists in distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions, and Datacipher, a leading IT security solutions provider, today announced that they have strengthened their strategic partnership by winning a significant new customer in India.

For several years, Corero and Datacipher have worked together to bring SmartWall ONE DDoS protection to market in India. SmartWall ONE provides flexible, automatic protection against DDoS attacks. Datacipher augments these solutions with local sales, technical support, and managed security services expertise.

By selecting Corero and Datacipher, the customer gains access to Corero's proven technology and Datacipher's skilled local team to ensure strong DDoS defenses tailored to its requirements.

"We pride ourselves on providing transformative IT security solutions to our clients," said Amarandhar Kotha, Managing Director at Datacipher. "We are very honoured to partner with Corero and delighted for the opportunity of bringing SmartWall ONE DDoS solution to our esteemed customers in India."

"This new customer win underscores the enormous potential for DDoS solutions in India and we are thrilled to be partnering with Datacipher," said Tanya Alfonso, Chief Revenue Officer at Corero Network Security. "Our technology coupled with Datacipher's specialized support and services provide an ideal solution for the increasingly complex threat landscape faced by all organizations."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS). For more information, visit: https://www.corero.com

About Datacipher

Datacipher is a system integrator, professional services and consulting services powerhouse. We began our operations a decade ago and have grown due to excellent relationships with our clients. We achieved our customer's confidence because of our fabulous technical team who enjoy working with complex networking projects. Our team's specialty is to make the most complex networking problem into the simplest problem. For more details visit https://datacipher.com

