Founder-Led Climate Innovation Took Centre Stage in Bengaluru at SusCrunch 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: On July 19, SusCrunch returned to Bengaluru for its much-anticipated edition, curated and hosted by The Sustainability Mafia, which backs founders solving some of the most urgent climate challenges. A sold out crowd of more than 400 of India's top climate founders, corporate leaders, investors, and enablers gathered for a transformative day not of talk, but of action, focused on accelerating the scale and impact of climate solutions.

From the outset, the summit was designed as a high-energy working space, with impact-led problem-solving sessions rather than a conventional conference.

"SusCrunch this year was surreal. I've never been in a room more electrifying. It wasn't just an event; it felt like a carnival. For many working in the climate space, the journey can feel isolating. But this reminded us that we're not alone, and reaffirmed the power of shared values, the strength of community, and the magic that happens when generosity drives collaboration. That shared mindset of 'Give > Get' is what makes this movement unstoppable", said Anirudh Gupta, Director, The Sustainability Mafia & Founder, Climes.

Across sectors like energy transition, water systems, circular materials, agri-solutions, and climate intelligence, participants tackled real challenges and co-created tangible pathways forward.

At the core was the Builder Room, a dynamic setting where 24 handpicked founders including Alternative Bio, Climate Finance, Circularity, Renewable Energy and many more, brought pressing business problems to the table. Facing them were corporate leaders and investors who offered direct input and support. The format was raw, hands-on, and intentionally emphasized on problem solving and partnerships on the spot.

Radical Candour, Real Conversations

Another standout format was the Climate Sitdowns with unfiltered conversations with leaders like Mirik Gogri and Manoj Meena on what it truly takes to build climate ventures in India, from navigating regulatory hurdles to surviving funding winters.

Pitching with Purpose

The SusVentures Big Pi Grant Pitch Finale brought the day's energy to a peak. Five early-stage startups pitched breakthrough innovations, from waste-to-energy platforms to AI-powered bio-sensing tools. The winning startup received a ₹31.4 lakh grant, co-sponsored by PIEDS, the business incubator of BITS Pilani.

Featured innovations included:

* A platform converting plastic and biomass waste into standardized pyrolysis oil, offering a scalable fossil fuel alternative.

* A biotech startup using engineered microbes and AI to detect pollutants, drug residues, and pathogens with unprecedented precision.

"The Sustainability Venture Creation program is the most creative and engrossing 3 course credits you can earn at BITS Pilani. SusVentures program affirms our alignment to SusMafia's vision of supporting and scaling sustainability ventures. Together, we aim to not only incubate bold ideas but also shape ventures that create long-term climate impact for India and the world", said Sachin Arya, CEO, Incubation and Entrepreneurship, BITS Pilani.

Spotlighting What's Next

A pivotal launch at SusCrunch was the India Climate Opportunity Map; a curated first-of-its-kind list of 25 urgent and investible climate startups building breakthrough solutions tailored for the Indian market.

SusCrunch 2025 was a clear sign that India's climate innovation ecosystem is growing in maturity, urgency, and collaborative power. As conversations continued over tea and scribbled whiteboards, one thing was clear: this is just the beginning, and the conversation extends far beyond this room.

