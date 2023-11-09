Gold Coins For Travellers: AbhiBus Lights Up Diwali By Launching Special Gold Campaign

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9: AbhiBus, the leading bus booking app in India is making travel bookings more exciting for travelers by rolling out a campaign where AbhiBus users stand a chance to win shimmering gold coins, and one lucky traveler will strike gold with a 10g treasure everyday.

The limited-time offer will run for the entire month of November, making it the ideal opportunity for those seeking to purchase gold in preparation for the upcoming Diwali festival and the wedding season. With each AbhiBus booking, travelers not only secure their journey but also stand a chance to win these valuable golden treasures.

Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of AbhiBus, expressed his enthusiasm for the offer, "Diwali, known for its radiant displays, heartwarming reunions, and lively celebrations, stands as a revered occasion. AbhiBus is excited to actively engage in this joyous atmosphere, aiming to provide additional incentives for individuals starting their journeys. This extends a warm welcome to travel with AbhiBus and immerse oneself in the essence of Diwalia period synonymous with unity and happiness. Furthermore, there's the possibility of not just creating cherished memories but also acquiring valuable mementos from these journeys."

AbhiBus is renowned for its commitment to exceptional customer service, offering instant bus booking, hassle-free cancellations, 24x7 customer support, and real-time bus tracking to ensure a seamless travel experience. In addition, the app has a unique function called "Pink Seat" where a female passenger will only be assigned the adjacent seat if a female passenger has reserved it.

AbhiBus is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates over 3,500 private bus operators and all leading State Road Transport Corporations ("SRTCs"), covering more than 100,000 routes across the country. It is an official ticketing partner for SRTCs and IRCTC. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus provides a state-of-the-art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 SRTCs in India including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation across India. Its software solutions include fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics, providing a robust and customizable software solution to small and big-size bus operators. AbhiBus primarily earns revenue from bus tickets in the form of convenience fees and commissions. The business of AbhiBus was acquired by ixigo in August 2021.

