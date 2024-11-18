Introducing Lighting by Hafele

New Delhi [India], November 18:Hafele's Loox Range has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since the last 10 years. The solutions offered within this range maximize simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes.

One Cable

The One Cable is a unique furniture lighting solution that offers easy installation into your cabinets. Powered by the Loox 5 drivers, this solution provides a seamless lighting experience across your furniture.

R One Architectural Light

These plug-n-play lights offer a glare-free light output, thanks to the innovative design of the reflector. Featuring multi-white LEDs and integrated Bluetooth Mesh networking, the R One lights offer a seamless and convenient lighting experience.

Retail Lights

Designed for retail spaces, these lights offer the most desirable solution for highlighting objects. Equipped with high-quality LEDs and narrow refraction angle, Hafele's Retail lights deliver a focused light output for clear accentuation. With a 360o rotation angle and 180o vertical pan angle, these lights are most suited for shops and museums.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

