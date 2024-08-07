IYDF and Avatar Sports Promotions Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children in Pallipalayam

VMPL

Pallipalayam (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7: In a heartfelt gesture of community support, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Avatar Sports Promotions to bring essential aid to children at Anbumalar Children's Home in Pallipalayam. The event, organized by Kirubakar Selvam and supported by seven dedicated volunteersUdhayakumar, Madhavan.S, Sujith.N, Venugopal.R, Harikrish.M, Ajmeer Basha.A, and Santhosh.Mfocused on assisting 17 resident children and 5 new arrivals.

The volunteers donated much-needed items such as rice, cooking oil, vegetables, and daily necessities, significantly alleviating the day-to-day pressures of the orphanage and providing much-needed relief to the children. The donation event took place at Anandha Malar Children's Home, with Mr. Anbu overseeing the distribution of supplies.

Scheduled at 5:30 PM, the volunteers ensured that the materials were distributed smoothly and that the children's needs were met promptly. "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made all our efforts worthwhile. It's a reminder of why we do this," remarked Kirubakar Selvam.

IYDF is dedicated to supporting child welfare organizations through various social responsibility projects, and partnerships with companies help amplify the impact of their efforts. This event not only highlighted the community's concern for child welfare but also furthered the development of charitable initiatives.

Both IYDF and Avatar Sports Promotions reaffirm their commitment to continuing their efforts in supporting underprivileged children and fostering a caring community. They plan to keep working together to bring more care and support to those in need.

Through such efforts, IYDF aims to build a more compassionate society where every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

