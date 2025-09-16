Jatin Sethi Announces Entry into Malayalam Cinema with Jeethu Joseph's "Mirage"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Film producer Jatin Sethi, founder of Naad Sstudios, has announced the studio's entry into the Malayalam film industry. The production house will collaborate with director Jeethu Joseph, known for the "Drishyam" franchise, for an upcoming psychological thriller titled Mirage.

Naad Studios has produced films in multiple languages, including Punjabi, Tamil, and Hindi. Its projects include Saunkan Saunkne - Part 1 & Part 2 (Punjabi), Maurh (Punjabi), and Annapoorani (Tamil). With Mirage, the studio expands its presence into Malayalam cinema.

Jatin Sethi is actively involved in the development and production of films under Naad Sstudios, working across genres and regional industries. The collaboration with Jeethu Joseph marks the studio's first project in Malayalam.

Over the last few years, Naad Sstudios has worked across different languages and film industries. Its Punjabi releases include Saunkan Saunkne - Part 1 & Part 2, which were among the highest-grossing films in the region, as well as the period drama Maurh. In Tamil, the studio backed Annapoorani, a social drama that received critical appreciation. The production house has also been involved in Hindi cinema, gradually expanding its reach across multiple regional markets.

According to the producers, Mirage will be a new step for Naad Sstudios as it begins operations in Malayalam cinema. The film is expected to bring together local talent with the experience of a production company that has previously delivered content in varied genres and languages.

Speaking about the development, Jatin Sethi said that Naad Sstudios aims to tell stories that connect with audiences in every region. He added that collaborating with Jeethu Joseph on Mirage represents an important milestone in the company's journey.

Mirage is releasing this friday.

