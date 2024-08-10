'Pratha' is a thought-provoking web series that was launched on OTT '9 Red Movies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 10: 'Pratha' is a thought-provoking webseries that debuted on the recently launched OTT '9 Red Movies' platform under the banner of PSK Creative Works Pvt LTD.The webseries conveys a powerful message of respect for Indian customs while simultaneously exposes wrongful conduct in the name of Indian Customs.

The webseries "Pratha" stars well-known Bollywood actors such as Varsha Usgaonkar, Avinash Wadhawan, Adi Irani, Prasoon Arya, Shiva Rindani, Kanak Suryavanshi, Geetanjali Geet, and Yogiraj Janardan Kadam. The webseries is written and directed by Santosh Kashyap. Produced by Suryabhan Kotambe

The webseries 'Pratha' produced by Suryabhan Kotambe presents a unique story of an isolated village in Rajasthan. Producer Suryabhan Kotambe says that this unique combination presents an unusual approach to hybrid storytelling. It is based on a true story where once upon a time unattractlive people were born. So the village girls marry good looking grooms. After a year, the groom is killed as a sacrifice, and another young good-looking boy is chosen as the bride who will establish relations with the married women of the society in the hope of having beautiful children .The groom's parents willingly sacrifice their son because they believe they have been chosen and given the chance to do so.

This narrative from the webseries Pratha, written and directed by a visionary director, focuses on superstitious beliefs that are still followed in some parts of India.The webseries is a message from director Santosh Kashyap to wake up young minds and raise their voices against it wherever it is performed.

Santosh Kashyap, the visionary and meticulous director, says, "While working on the script, I went in-depth about such practices, personally visited these rural areas to get a firm understanding of the rituals still practiced there, and was shocked."I felt impelled to communicate this to the current generation.

According to the 9 RED MOVIE'S Creative Director Mustaquim Ali "We want to send a clear message that Indian traditions reflect a cultural legacy since they are gathered and earned over time via experience and understanding. The narrative of 'Pratha' stirs our thoughts and makes us understand that some of the customs we have followed must be abandoned for the benefit of humanity.Customs have always been for the benefit of humanity, and we have been practicing them for our own convenience, blaming our forefathers.Which is not fair."

9 Red Movies Vice President Content, Prabhu Mishra added "'Pratha' web series has Actors such as Varsha Usgaonkar, Avinash Wadhawan, Adi Irani, Prasoon Arya, Shiva Rindani, and Kanak Suryavanshi who did their best to depict their roles as written.The webseries is intriguing and will undoubtedly fascinate viewers. Pratha offers a strong message for both urban and rural audiences".

