Transjovan Capital participates at the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: The Indo-German Chamber of Commerce hosted its 69th Annual General Meeting on 24th September 2025 in Mumbai. As a member firm, Transjovan Capital's Managing Partner, Gaurav Asthana attended the annual event.

The AGM brought together over 300 senior leaders, policymakers, and diplomats from the Indo-German business community for a day of dialogue and collaboration, representing diverse organizations like Siemens, Merck, Hafele, NRB Bearings, Lufthansa, ZF Group, BASF and Bayer, amongst others.

The highlight of the event was the high-impact panel discussion on 'Germany & India: Evolving Together', featuring industry leaders who explored how German companies are contributing to India's industrial evolution, and how Indian enterprises are increasingly making their mark in Germany.

The discussions reflected the Chamber's continued focus on innovation, sustainability, and creating meaningful opportunities for bilateral growth.

This corroborates well with Transjovan Capital's perspective that India is emerging as one of the top markets where German companies are keen to invest. The growing M&A activity in sectors like automotive, manufacturing, engineering and renewable energy has made Germany one of the major investors in India.

Over the past year, Indo-German M&A deal activity has picked up momentum with several landmark moves across sectors with some strategic reorientation of investments.

"Within the Automotive and Engineering space, Indian suppliers & engineering firms are targeting Germany's Tier-1 and Tier-2 ecosystem, while German OEMs are pursuing GTM-driven acquisitions or partnerships in India. Germany's energy transition coupled with India's manufacturing drive create room for bi-directional bolt-ons within the Industrial & Clean tech sectors," opined Gaurav Asthana.

Together, these developments underscore not just M&A deal-making momentum but also the deepening of a long-term Indo-German economic partnershipone that is poised to shape industrial, defence, and green-energy landscapes over the next decade.

About Transjovan Capital:

Transjovan Capital is a pre-eminent global M&A specialist firm with offices in New York, New Delhi, Paris and Sydney. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has advised 200+ clientele on cumulative transactions worth over USD 10 Bn, spread across 10+ countries globally.

It is focused on providing advisory services to clients pertaining to Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Equity Capital-raising, Corporate Strategy, and Board Advisory.

The firm's focus sectors include:

Industrials (Building materials, Electricals & Electronics, Chemicals, Engineering & Auto, Cap goods, Infra ancillary), Emerging technology (Cleantech, Energy efficiency, Enterprise SaaS, Deeptech, Fintech, Advanced manufacturing), Consumer (Consumer durables, FMCG, Food & Agriculture, Consumer retail, D2C) and B2B services (Logistics & Supply chain, IT services, HR staffing, Healthcare services, Financial services).

For any business queries related to Transjovan Capital, write to: info@transjovancap.com.

