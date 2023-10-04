Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Inaugurates Eco Recycling's 'Recycling on Wheels Smart-ER' in Support of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Eco Recycling Limited, a company dedicated to environmental stewardship and responsible E-waste management, has launched its "Recycling on Wheels Smart-ER" initiative. This groundbreaking project, inaugurated by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, marks a significant step toward promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

This initiative aims to formalize the informal e-waste sector, ensuring workers have access to eco-friendly methods that prioritize their health and safety. Aligned with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Circular Economy, we emphasize Training, Transport, and Technology, equipping workers for a sustainable and greener future. The initiative, funded by the Technology Development Board (TDB), is a crucial element of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, aligning seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner India.

Dr Jitendra Singh also acknowledged collaboration between the Technology Development Board (TDB) and M/s Eco Recycling Limited a direct response to Prime Minister Modi's call for proper e-waste disposal awareness. The e-waste management initiative received substantial Rs 6.00 crore funding from TDB, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing e-waste challenges.

B. K. Soni, Chairman and Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, " With the 'Recycling on Wheels Smart-ER' initiative, Eco Recycling Limited reaffirms unwavering commitment to leading the charge towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for India. This is not just a project, but a revolution in e-waste management. We are grateful for the trust and support from TDB and the Indian government.

Our shared vision with Prime Minister Modi and Dr Jitendra Singh is to elevate awareness about proper e-waste disposal, thus paving the path towards a cleaner and sustainable India."

The company's commitment to creating a cleaner and greener India is exemplified through this initiative. This project sets a new standard in e-waste management and serves as a beacon for a sustainable, cleaner future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor