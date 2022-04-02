1st Test, Day 3: South Africa lead Bangladesh by 75 runs after Mahmudul hits ton

Durban, April 2 South Africa were 6-0 in their second innings at stumps, leading Bangladesh by 75 runs after a gritty ton by Mahmudul Hasan Joy rescued the visitors on the third day of the first Test of the two-match series here on Saturday.

In response to South Africa's first innings total of 367, Bangladesh were bowled out for 298 with Mahmudul scoring 137, the first century by a Bangladesh batter against South AFrica.

Sarel Erwee (3 not out) and Dean Elgar (3 not out) were at the crease for South Africa when the play ended on Day 3.

Bangladesh resumed the third day at 98/4. With better light to operate, South Africa began with seamers early on despite spinners' success overnight. Lizard Williams struck first up, having Taskin Ahmed caught at gully for 1 to bag his maiden Test wicket.

Wicketkeeper Liton Das struck a flurry of boundaries against Olivier, who struggled throughout the session to find the right length. Mahmudul, meanwhile, held his end solid to keep the partnership ticking. South African seamers did manage to trouble the batters, and Liton edged one off Williams when on 16, only to be dropped by skipper Dean Elgar at slip.

Extending his overnight score of 44, Mahmudul reached his second Test half-century with a drive straight down the ground, and followed it up with some aggressive shots, collecting runs against Simon Harmer.

The off-spinner was able to create chances but South Africa missed several opportunities to get the breakthrough. Mahmudul was dropped at short-leg by Sarel Erwee when on 64, and Liton was given out caught behind on 29, which he got overturned successfully.

Mahmudul and Liton went into lunch unbeaten on 80 and 41 respectively, their unbeaten 81-run stand guiding the team to 183/5. Williams struck on just the second ball after lunch, castling Liton with a nip-backer on 41 to end an 82-run stand. South Africa availed the second new ball immediately but couldn't quite find control early on.

Yasir Ali settled in quickly while seizing scoring opportunities to add another 33 with Mahmudul, before a miscommunication resulted in the former getting run out on 22, an ICC report said.

Mahmudul continued to bat patiently as he approached his maiden century, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz impressed with his resolute batting. Mahmudul later reached the three-figure mark with a brace towards point and became the first Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against South Africa.

He also figured in an unbroken 41-runs partnership with Mehidy to guide the visitors to 257/7 by tea. Bangladesh trailed by 110 runs, and could only add 41 runs before getting bowled out on 298 in the final session.

Dean Elgar used all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the first time in the final session and Mulder immediately struck, removing Mehidy on 29. Olivier bagged his first wicket of the match by dismissing Khaled Ahmed for a duck.

With only one wicket in hand, Mahmudul switched gears and smashed Harmer for a six and a four, and followed it up with four boundaries in Mulder's over. Williams soon managed to end his innings on 137, as he edged one to the slips, ending Bangladesh's first innings at 298.

In reply, South African openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee began solidly against spin under fading lights in their second innings. The pair had collected six singles from four overs to extend the lead to 75, before another bad light intervention, followed by a slight drizzle forced the end of the day's play. Both batters walked back unbeaten at 3 each.

Brief scores: South Africa 367 & 6/0 lead Bangladesh 298 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 137, Liton Das 41; Simon Harmer 4-103) by 75 runs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor