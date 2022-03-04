1st Test: My most preferred position is number three, says Hanuma Vihari

Mohali. March 4 India top-order batter Hanuma Vihari stated that although he is ready to bat wherever the team wants him to, his preference will be towards the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

Vihari, batting at No. 3 in Tests for the first time in the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara, looked solid in his knock of 58 off 128 balls and added 90 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli (45).

"Felt good going out in the middle. I was batting well, and I had a good preparation. Great opportunity batting at number three for India. I am happy to bat wherever the team wants me to, but my most preferred position is number three, I have done it in first-class cricket," said Vihari in a post-stumps chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Talking about how the conditions were when he walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Vihari remarked, "I thought initially the ball was coming onto the bat well. When the ball was new it was coming on to the bat nicely. But once the ball went old, it was difficult to time the ball well."

Vihari was appreciative of left-hander Rishabh Pant's knock of 96 off 97 balls, which lifted India to a formidable 357/6 in 85 overs on day one against Sri Lanka. "Rishabh is a different kind of a batsman and it was a special innings. We all know how he bats and when it comes off, it's a special innings, and it was a special innings today. He helped us get to 350+ on the first day, which will be helpful going forward tomorrow."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor