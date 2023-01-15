28-year-old India cricketer Sidharth Sharma dies of multiple organ failure

Himachal Pradesh Ranji team player and a seam bowler Sidharth Sharma passed away after suffering multiple organ failure at hospital in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday night. The 28-year-old cricketer was in Vadodara for the Ranji Trophy tournament when he was taken ill and admitted to a hospital by the team management. After being on ventilator support for around two weeks, he succumbed to his illness.

Born on October 23, 1994, at Basdehra in Una district, Sharma made his first class debut against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in November 2017. He also, coincidentally, played his last first-class match at the same venue and against same opponent from December 20 to 23, 2022. Sharma has played six first class matches, taking 25 wickets. He played as many ‘List A’ matches and has eight wickets to his name. He was a member of the Himachal Squad that won Vijay Hazare trophy in 2021.

His mortal remains are being brought to his native place in Una. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the demise of the young player. “News of the untimely demise of Himachal’s start pacer and member of Vijay Hazare Trophy winning squad Sidharth Sharma is very painful. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. We share their grief and stand by the family,” said the chief minister.