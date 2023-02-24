2nd Test, Day 1: Brook's unbeaten 184 puts England in control against New Zealand

Wellington, Feb 24 A magnificent 184 not out from the Harry Brook put England in control on day one of the second and final Test against New Zealand, here on Friday.

Brook was well on course for his maiden double ton but showers in the final session brought an early end to the day with the 24-year-old unbeaten on 184 off just 169 balls - including 24 fours and 5 sixes, driving England to 315-3 at stumps.

At the other end, he had Joe Root for company, who notched up his 29th Test hundred (101 not out). The pair added an undefeated stand worth 294 for the fourth wicket to snatch the momentum away from the home side.

England were 21-3 after being asked to bat on a green pitch at the Basin Reserve with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all falling cheaply in the first hour but from there, it was all downhill for the hosts as Brook and Root took over.

Brook, who has now scored four centuries in his past five Tests, batted with all the style, certainty and confidence. His 169-ball effort was laced with some sublime strokes and moved him to 807 Test runs in total, the most after nine innings for any player in history.

On the other hand, Root, who survived a review for lbw from his first ball and then again on 31, was the perfect foil.

The Root and Brook stand has left England in the perfect position to push for their seventh-successive Test win and a series triumph that would be New Zealand's first home defeat in six years.

Brief Scores: England 315/3 (Harry Brook 184 not out, Joe Root 101 not out; Matt Henry 2-64) vs New Zealand

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor