A big call: David Warner warns Cameron Green of IPL hectic calendar

David Warner expresses concern that Australia's most promising young allrounder may be harmed by a demanding schedule as Cameron Green gets ready to play his maiden home Test in Perth and the world's longest T20 franchise tournament.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green confirmed on Monday that he has registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auctions.

The Indian Premier League mini-auction for the next season is to be held in Kochi on December 23, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Many fans expect teams to go after Green and place high bids for him because of his all-round abilities and the fact that the 23-year-old has plenty of cricket to offer at the highest level.

"I think from an experience point of view, it's great," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"From a playing point of view, he's obviously got four Test matches and a few T20s [and] ODIs after it. So, look, 19 weeks straight in India... being your first trip there as well can be quite challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery. It's a different heat. I've been through that, I've played that, I've done the Test series and the IPL straight before. It is tough," he further added.

After grabbing the attention of several franchise owners during the three-T20I tour of India in September when he hammered two thunderous half-centuries, hitting at 214.54 for the series, Green will join the auction and may very well be at the centre of a bidding war.

"Put on the back of that, you've got five Test matches in England. I think it's 20 days off before you go play World Cup. It's a big year. Glenn Maxwell did it a couple years ago, played the whole year, and was cooked come the [home] season," he added.

"So, from a youngster's point of view, it's totally up to him. It's a decision he has to make for the longevity of his career. It's a big call for him as a youngster and whatever decision he goes with, you know, we'll respect it as players. But, ultimately, it's down to him and obviously with CA and I don't know what those conversations are," said the Australia batter.

However, he still has nine Test matches to play before the IPL begins, including a four-match tour of India right before the competition. Following the Test series in India, Australia has a three-match ODI series scheduled. In the three weeks between the Sydney Test against South Africa, his sixth of the summer, and the first Test in India, Green has a contract to play some BBL cricket for the Perth Scorchers.

( With inputs from ANI )

