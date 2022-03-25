‘Aava De’ – Gujarat Titans launch their team anthem

The Gujarat Titans on Friday, released their anthem ‘Aava De’.The official video song captures the players at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad, which is the home ground for the team.Composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi, the song combines elements from Gujarati culture. The anthem starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, “Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat”. The words ‘Aava De’ denote an invitation to ‘Bring it on.’

Talking about the collaboration, composer Dub Sharma said, “Aditya Gadhvi and I tried to bring in the essence of Gujarat. We also wanted to amplify the Gujarat Titans motto of ‘Aava De’ or ‘Bring it on.’ I am confident, there are parts of the anthem that will make a mark on people’s minds.” “When I had to sing this anthem for the Gujarat Titans, I knew I had to convey the energy, character and identity of Gujarat through it. I selected a tune which is identifiable with the state. I am very happy that everyone at the Gujarat Titans has liked it. I am sure when this will be played in the stadium, everyone will sing ‘Hove Hove’ together and that will energise the team Gujarat Titans,” said Aditya Gadhvi. , GT had signed Rashid Khan and Gill for INR 15 Cr and INR 7 Cr respectively, before the mega auction. The Titans will face-off against their fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants, led by KL Rahul on Monday, March 28, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.