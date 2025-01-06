Abhishek Bachchan Buys Cricket Team; Bollywood Actor Joins European T20 Premier League As Co-Owner

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will co-own the newly formed European T20 Premier League. The T20 cricket league has been planned with the aim to revolutionise cricket in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands .The T20 competition will help the players from the three European nations showcase their talent and also give them the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the other talented players from around the globe.

The league got its biggest boost last week as the sport's governing body, the International Cricket Council, formally recognized the tournament. By getting the tournament sanctioned by the ICC, ETPL will be able to sign players from ICC's members and also Associate countries. The tournament will be played from July 15 to August 3 this year. In its inaugural season the league will see the teams from Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow go head-to-head.

"Cricket is not just a sport; it’s a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket’s growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I’m humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands." Bachchan said. " I sincerely thank the ICC and the three boards for their tireless work, and I have immense faith in our team to bring this event to fruition. I congratulate Warren, Saurav, Priyanka, Dhiraj, Andrew and the countless others who have been working hard over the last year in making this a reality. I am dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin.” Bachchan added further.



