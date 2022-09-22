Abu Dhabi T10: Defending Champions Deccan Gladiators retain five, including Andre Russell, for season six

Dubai, Sep 22 Defending champions Deccan Gladiators have retained five seasoned campaigners in West Indies' all-rounders Andre Russell and Odean Smith, England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Emirati-Pakistani cricketer Zahoor Khan, and Namibia all-rounder David Wiese, ahead of season six of Abu Dhabi T10 league to be held from November 23 to December 4.

Being a star campaigner across formats, Russell pulled a terrific unbeaten 90 off 32 for Deccan Gladiators in the final against Delhi Bulls in the fifth season of the league. He was backed by Kohler-Cadmore with an unbeaten 59 off 28 to script the highest partnership and the highest total (159/0) in the season. Kohler-Cadmore had the best batting figures last season with a strike rate of 200. Both are expected to carry on with their power-hitting partnerships this year as well.

"I am thrilled to be back with the Deccan Gladiators family for another exciting season. Our goal would be to continue the momentum and play strategically. Looking forward to playing with a carefully-curated team in one of the shortest and most thrilling formats of the game," said Russell on his retention.

The Smith-Wiese pair produced fireworks as they sailed the team through to the finals last year by knocking 62 off 24 against Delhi Bulls in the penultimate match. The Jamaican all-rounder can touch 140kmph and is a coveted wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets in 12 matches.

Wiese, on the other hand, is known for his all-round performance in ensuring clinical wins across formats. Zahoor, the local lad, would lead the team's bowling line-up to trouble the opposition batsmen with his toe-crushers and deceiving slower deliveries.

The Gladiators are aiming to continue the winning streak with renewed zeal and a revitalized team line-up. The draft for the 10 over-a-side competition will be held over a duration of 90 minutes, set to take place on September 26.

"We are extremely delighted to retain Andre, Kohler-Cadmore, Zahoor, Odean, and Wiese into the squad for another season. They are experienced players and know the team philosophy well. They have been vital contributors in our endeavour for our maiden title. We are confident that this time also we will build a power-packed team to lead our campaign," said Gaurav Grover, Owner of Deccan Gladiators

The sixth edition of Abu DhabiT10, started from 2017, will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium, Abu Dhabi. Eight teams are in the fray in the world's only 10-over cricket tournament sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board for ten years.

