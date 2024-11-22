ACC Signs Media Rights Deal with Sony Pictures Networks India for 2024-2031

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has signed a media rights agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), also known as Culver Max Entertainment, to broadcast and stream all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

According to reports, the deal includes broadcasting and digital rights for tournaments such as the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. SPNI will provide coverage across television, digital platforms, and audio services. The agreement marks a more than 70% increase in rights value compared to the previous cycle.

On behalf of @ACCMedia1, I am delighted to announce ACC’s partnership with @SonySportsNetwk India, granting them exclusive media rights for all ACC Asia Cup tournaments from 2024 to 2031. This landmark deal, with over a 70% increase from the previous rights cycle, underscores the… pic.twitter.com/GlF3Bh06ht — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 22, 2024

"On behalf of @ACCMedia1, I am delighted to announce ACC’s partnership with @SonySportsNetwk India, granting them exclusive media rights for all ACC Asia Cup tournaments from 2024 to 2031. This landmark deal, with over a 70% increase from the previous rights cycle, underscores the growing global stature of ACC events. With Sony’s expertise, we are confident in delivering an exceptional viewing experience and setting new benchmarks for Asian cricket," Jay Shah, President of the ACC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the ACC, the additional resources from the deal will be used to support grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, particularly in associate nations.