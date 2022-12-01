Ace spinner Rashid Khan Joins New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10

The sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10 has attracted some of the most exciting talents in the game, and joining the New York Strikers bandwagon is Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

The ace leg spinner is one of the most dangerous bowlers in the game of cricket and is considered to be a very potent weapon for any team. A talisman for the Afghanistan side, Rashid is well-versed in franchise cricket, having played across the globe and produced some scintillating performances. Among the highlights of his illustrious career is a spell against Ireland when he bagged 5 wickets for just 3 runs for Afghanistan. The ace spinner who turns out for the defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans has picked 112 wickets in 92 games so far in the tournament and has an economy rate of under 7 runs per over.

Rashid has picked over 600 wickets in T20 cricket and will look to make his mark at the Abu Dhabi T10 this season with the New York Strikers, who also have in their ranks the likes of Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan.

The New York Strikers, so far, have played 5 games in the Abu Dhabi T10, losing only their opening game and going on to win the next four in grand style. The results have seen them move up to the second spot on the points table, with the final days of the tournament set to begin.

"I am delighted to join a strong side like the New York Strikers and look forward to ensuring that we win the remainder of our games. We want to win the Abu Dhabi T10 and on my part, I will try and produce the best deliveries to help my team in such a challenging format," speaking on the occasion, Rashid Khan was quoted as saying by New York Strikers.

Team Owner Sagar Khanna said, "We have always been very clear on our vision that we want to dominate the Abu Dhabi T10. And bringing Rashid Khan into the side is another step towards increasing the firepower in our bowling department. We are confident that his experience and skills will benefit our side and pose more problems to the opposition batters at the Abu Dhabi T10. The New York Strikers are looking forward to seeing the Afghanistan ace take part in the tournament and create some magical moments."

The New York Strikers' next game pits them against the Delhi Bulls on December 1, after which they take on Team Abu Dhabi in their next game on December 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

