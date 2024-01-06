Afghanistan Announces 19-Member Squad for T20I Series Against India

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has revealed its 19-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, scheduled to commence on January 11 in Mohali. The series serves as crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Noteworthy is the return of Mujeeb Ur Rahman to the squad, signaling the resolution of his disagreements with the ACB. The ACB's selection committee has included Mujeeb, who had previously expressed a desire to be released from central contracts along with other Afghan players. While Rashid Khan, the regular T20I captain, is part of the squad, his participation is uncertain as he recovers from recent back surgery.

In a press release, the ACB stated, "Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s regular T20I Captain, has been included in the squad but might not feature in any game as he recovers from the back surgery he recently underwent. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran, who led Afghanistan to a 2-1 series victory against the UAE in Sharjah, will continue to lead Afghanistan against India."

The board chairman expressed delight about Afghanistan's first tour to India for a three-match T20I series, acknowledging India as the top-ranked side globally. He anticipates a highly competitive series, emphasizing that AfghanAtalan is no longer considered underdogs and has performed exceptionally in recent times.

Mujeeb's return to the team follows the board's decision to delay the central contracts of players with a desire to be released. While Naveen and Farooqi had their central contracts delayed, Mujeeb, whose BBL season was affected by the NOC issue, has now made a comeback to the national side.

The T20I series between India and Afghanistan is set to kick off on January 11 in Mohali, with the subsequent matches scheduled for January 14 and January 17. Ibrahim Zadran will lead the Afghanistan squad, featuring key players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan.

Afghanistan’s Squad for the T20I Series against India:

- Ibrahim Zadran (C)

- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK)

- Ikram Alikhil (WK)

- Hazratullah Zazai

- Rahmat Shah

- Najibullah Zadran

- Mohammad Nabi

- Karim Janat

- Azmaullah Omarzai

- Sharafuddin Ashraf

- Mujeeb Ur Rahman

- Fazal Haq Farooqi

- Fareed Ahmad

- Naveen Ul Haq

- Noor Ahmad

- Mohammad Saleem

- Qais Ahmad

- Gulbadin Naib

- Rashid Khan