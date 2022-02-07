Afghanistan cricket team refuse to go home after U-19 World Cup, seek asylum in UK

Afghanistan cricket has been hit by yet another controversy as few members of the Afghanistan U-19 squad and some employees of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) haven't returned to their home country after the conclusion of the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. Instead, they are reported to have fled to London seeking asylum.Pashtova, an Afghan news media house, reported that some cricketers landed in the United Kingdom following their campaign in the Caribbean Islands.

Their reasons for not wanting to return to Afghanistan aren't known just yet. This is also the first time when Afghan cricketers sought asylum in another country after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. A few years ago, a few Afghan athletes sought asylum in Canada for various reasons instead of returning to Afghanistan. Afghanistan, led by Suliman Safi, hogged the limelight with their spirited display on the field. In the Super League semi-final, they gave eventual runners-up England, led by Tom Prest a brave fight.