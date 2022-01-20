Under-19 World Cup: Victor Chirwa suspended from bowling in international cricket

Zimbabwe Under-19 bowler Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket because of an illegal bowling action. The left-arm spinner was reported after Zimbabwe's opening Under-19 World Cup clash against Papua New Guinea."Chirwa was reported by the match officials during Zimbabwe's match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. Video footage of him bowling in the event was shared with the Event Panel for review," the ICC said in release.

"The Event Panel concluded that Chirwa employed an illegal bowling action and, as such, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, he is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. The Event Panel comprised members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists. "Zimbabwe won the opening game by 228 runs in which Chirwa finished with figures of 7-3-11-2. They lost the second contest against Pakistan by 115 runs where the spinner leaked 73 runs from nine overs and failed to pick a wicket. Zimbabwe are third in Group C behind Afghanistan and Pakistan and have one match remaining.