Under 19 World Cup: India opt to bat in all important semifinal

India Under-19 eye ticket to the U19 World Cup final against England as they won the toss in the semi final against Australia.India U19 opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi ranks fourth in the list of most runs scored by a player in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022. The rivals- Australia Under 19, however, booked their playoffs berth as they thrashed Pakistan Under 19 in the quarter-final. In the league matches, the Kangaroos managed to win two of their three games.The Boys in Blue would be riding high on the confidence as they are coming into the semifinal are convincingly winning all their (three) league matches and the quarter-final against the Bangladesh Under 19 colts.