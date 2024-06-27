Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: SAF Qualify For Their First Ever T20 World Cup Final, Defeat AFG By 9 Wickets

Published: June 27, 2024

South Africa secured their spot in the T20 World Cup final by defeating Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the first semi-final held in Trinidad. Fazalhaq Farooqi made an early breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock, triggering a collapse of the Afghan batting lineup. Earlier, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen each claimed three wickets, helping South Africa restrict Afghanistan to their lowest-ever total of 56 runs in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Jansen was particularly effective in the powerplay, while Shamsi dismantled the Afghanistan lower order, putting the Proteas in a commanding position. In the second semifinal, India will play England on Thursday, starting 8:00 PM at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game will be a repeat of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal that saw the eventual winners rout India by 10 wickets.

