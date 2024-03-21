After Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Gets a New Haircut Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opener; Picture Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has surprised fans with a nostalgic new appearance as he prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Dhoni has reverted to his early international cricket days by growing long hair, showcasing his new look through images shared by celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim on social media. Hakim captioned the post with admiration for Dhoni, referring to him as "The One & Only Our Thala 🔥👑 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 👑 @mahi7781 👑🏏❤️."

Fans eagerly anticipate Dhoni's return to his old form on the field as he has displayed excellent batting skills during training sessions, including big sixes and his signature helicopter shot.

Earlier, RCB star Virat Kohli also get a stylish makeover from Aalim Hakim, with eyebrow cuts, piercings, and a trimmed beard, earning praise on social media as "The One & Only King Kohli."

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League's new season will kick off in Chennai on Friday with a much-awaited clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and fan favourites Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The star-studded opening match features MS Dhoni leading CSK against Virat Kohli and RCB. Kohli returns to action after a two-month break from international cricket, having missed India's recent series against England due to the birth of his second child.

All eyes are on Dhoni, who makes a comeback after 10 months following Chennai's fifth IPL title win last year. He had previously announced his plan to retire at the end of the upcoming season, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to his on-field performances.