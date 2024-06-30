After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement from T20Is Following World Cup Triumph, Says 'No Better Time to Say Goodbye'

Rohit Sharma, the leading run-scorer in T20 international history, has announced his retirement from the format following India's thrilling victory over South Africa in the World Cup final here. In a post-match press conference, Sharma confirmed his decision, expressing his deep emotional attachment to the format where he began his international career. "This was my last [T20I] game as well," said Sharma. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this."

India captain Rohit Sharma announces retirement from T20Is after World Cup triumph, says no better time to say goodbye — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2024

Sharma, who amassed 4231 runs in 159 matches, exits as the format's highest scorer and holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20 internationals. His career highlights include two T20 World Cup titles, winning the inaugural edition in 2007 as a player and leading India to victory as captain in 2024.

Both Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also announced his retirement from T20Is, had refrained from playing the format since India's 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal exit. Their return for the 2024 edition culminated in Sharma's impactful performance, finishing as the tournament's second highest run-scorer with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70.

Sharma's aggressive batting style provided crucial momentum for India throughout the tournament, notably in their victories against Australia and England in the Super Eight stage and semifinal, respectively. His departure marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, with Sharma indicating his intent to continue playing One Day Internationals and Test matches.