Ahmed Raza sacked as UAE’s T20I captain

Ahmed Raza has been sacked as UAE’s T20I captain only three days ahead of the Asia Cup Qualifier in Oman. The move came following the Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Scotland, and the captaincy has now been handed to CP Rizwan. Raza, however, will remain the captain in the ODIs.

The committee believes, after extensive discussions, and following a detailed review of the side’s recent 50-over performance, by providing the respective captains with a sole-format-focus,” the Emirates Cricket Board was quoted as saying on the ICC website. “It creates a strong leadership succession plan, and encourages a singular commitment to fine-tuning strategic on-field components of the game.”

The timing though is shocking, considering that UAE has an important assignment around the corner. Raza led the side in arguably the toughest time of his nation’s cricketing history, with a fixing scandal in 2019 decimating the side, according to ICC.