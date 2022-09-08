'Time away from game taught me a lot, when I came back I wasn't desperate' - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli broke his century drought as he scored his maiden international century in almost three years. Kohli, who reached his century with a maximum, scored his last international ton against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test match at Eden Gardens in November 2019. After the match, he dedicated this century to his wife Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika.

"I feel very blessed, very grateful right now. Last two and a half years has taught me a lot. I'm going to turn 34 in November, so celebrations [on getting to landmarks] are all [a thing of] the past. I have put a lot of things in perspective and, actually, I was a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come in any time soon, but it's all God's blessings. I have been working hard and this was just a moment which was very special for me and the team as well.

"It [the thoughts running through his head] was an accumulation of a lot of things. As I said, when I came back into the team [after a break], the team's been really open and welcoming and helpful, given me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on on the outside but they really kept my perspective right.I was grateful for what God blessed me [with] before. People were talking about me not getting a hundred but I looked at how much he has given me already, so that really calmed me down, that relaxed me, I was just happy to come back."Six weeks off, I was refreshed, I understood after taking a break how tired actually I was mentally and physically. Your competitiveness doesn't allow you to take that call, but I think it was a blessing in disguise for me. I wanted to be the best version of myself for the team, and when I came here, when I started playing in the nets, I felt like my old rhythm was coming back. It was just about getting those performances in the middle again."

Kohli managed to score 122 runs off 61 balls which had six sixes and 12 boundaries. He started off with a bang and continued to score the runs even in the middle overs when Rishabh Pant was struggling in the middle overs. In the end, he hit a six and reached the triple figure mark and broke off into a laughter.