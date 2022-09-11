Asia Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Pakistan won the toss in the all important Asia Cup 2022 final and opted to bowl first. Sri Lanka has been the team in form with winning all Super 4 fixtures. Sri Lanka had the last laugh in the dress rehearsal before the big Asia Cup, when they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

A title clash though is a very different cup of tea from a league stage or Super 4 match. Technically, Sri Lanka are the hosts of this Asia Cup but due to a cruel twist of fate, the tournament had to be shifted to the UAE for security reasons. Team wise Pakistan have made couple of changes. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have gone with an unchanged squad.