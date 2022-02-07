Ahmedabad's IPL team to be called Ahmedabad Titans

The Ahmedabad IPL franchise has unveiled their team name which will be officially identified as Ahmedabad Titans. Hardik Pandya has been announced as captain of the team based in Ahmedabad, with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as the other two draft picks. The support staff line-up finalised by the Ahmedabad franchise includes Ashish Nehra Vikram Solanki and Gary Kirsten. The trio of Kirsten, Nehra and Solanki had earlier worked together at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 IPL season.

The team has also picked up Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the player auction.Ahmedabad had picked Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) as their three preferences. Pandya has been chosen as the captain for the franchise in the IPL 2022 season. This essentially leaves the Ahmedabad team with an auction purse of Rs. 52 crore. The IPL 2022 mega-auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and the teams will have to finalise their squads ahead of the new season.