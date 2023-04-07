Aiden Markram to make captaincy debut in IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad

South African cricketers are back and available for both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of match no. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

It will be a special occasion for Aiden Markram, who will make his captaincy debut for former champions SRH while SA teammate Heinrich Klaasen is also expected to return to the side. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will most likely replace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips with the incoming Markram and Heinrich Klaasen on the side. It promises to be a cracker at the Ekana stadium tonight.