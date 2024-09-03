Ajay Ratra Appointed Member of BCCI Men’s Selection Committee, Replaces Salil Ankola

The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the appointment of Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men’s Selection Committee, which is headed by Ajit Agarkar. Ratra replaces Salil Ankola on the committee.

Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has played six Test matches and 12 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. In domestic cricket, Ratra represented Haryana and played over 90 First Class matches, amassing close to 4,000 runs and securing more than 240 dismissals.

Read Also | ICC Announces Dates and Venue for World Test Championship 2025 Final - Details Inside

In his new role, Ratra will collaborate with the existing committee members to identify and support emerging cricketers who will represent India internationally. Ratra has a significant background in coaching, having served as the Head Coach for Assam, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. He was also part of the Indian coaching staff during the ODI series in South Africa in 2023.