ICC Announces Dates and Venue for World Test Championship 2025 Final - Details Inside

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, that the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023-25 will be played from June 11 to 15, 2025, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

This will mark the first time Lord’s has hosted the WTC final, with the first two editions held at The Oval in 2021 and 2023. New Zealand won the inaugural final, while Australia claimed the title in the second edition.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice emphasized the significance of the event. “The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar,” Allardice said. “It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand, so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year.”

The final will feature the top two teams from the WTC standings. Currently, the India National Cricket Team leads the table, followed by Australia in second place. New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh are also in contention for a spot in the final.

World Test Championship 2023-25 Points Table