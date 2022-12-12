Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma to lose BCCI contract

Senior players Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma are likely to be removed from the Board of Control for Cricket's (BCCI) annual contracts while youngster Shubman Gill and in-form Suryakumar Yadav would get a promotion in their contracts for the 2022-23 season during the Board's Apex Council meeting on December 21.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is being seen as future T20I captain, is likely to get a promotion to Group B from C. Stumper-batter Saha will also be axed from the list as he was specifically told at the start of the year that he won't be selected for India again. An A+ contracts offers Rs 7 crore, Group A Rs 5 crore, Group B Rs 3 crore and Rs Group C offers Rs 1 to the cricketers.There are multiple metrics used by the BCCI in consultation with national selectors to determine the gradation system.